A report for Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet members at their November meeting, presented by Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Cllr Guy Woodham, said: “Since being established in 2016, and having been built as part of the Band A tranche of the Council’s 21st Century Schools Programme, the Tenby VC School building has experienced water ingress in roof areas.

“A number of these have been repaired, but unfortunately a number of leaks have resulted in a weakening of the structure and components within the roof construction. In order to reduce the load on the roof, the PV/Solar array which was installed at the time of the school’s construction has been removed; furthermore, a number of ‘props’ remain in place internally in order to support vulnerable areas of the roof.

“Over the past months, a number of discussions have taken place between the council’s professional construction services team and an external structural engineer to determine some possible options going forward.

“Such options range from limited intervention with a reliance on ongoing repair and maintenance, to a replacement of the entire roof structure. Given that the preferred option could result in a funding requirement in excess of £300,000, the council’s Capital Strategy requires Cabinet to approve feasibility funds.

“A project board has been established to review progress until the agreed works have been completed, the membership of which includes the headteacher and chair of the governing body.”

The report added: “As an operational school, it is considered essential that the roof issues at Tenby VC School can be resolved at the earliest opportunity. A feasibility exercise is required to be undertaken, but due to the constraints imposed by the terms and conditions of the most recent Welsh Government Capital Maintenance Grant, it cannot be funded via this grant.

“In accordance with the council’s Capital Strategy, Cabinet is asked to approve a £75,000 feasibility budget to explore the above options. Unless funded from an existing revenue budget, the feasibility study will be funded from the programme for administration reserve.”

Members agreed to approve a budget of £75,000 to fund a feasibility exercise to explore the options identified and to see whether there is potential redress from the contractors involved in building the school.