Christopher Boyle, known as Mukka, died at the scene following a head-on crash on the A4139 at around 10.15pm on September 2.

Swansea Crown Court heard that a BMW being driven by Mateusz Sikorski had been travelling on the wrong side of the road “for at least half a mile” before crashing in to Mr Boyle’s taxi.

Prosecutor Dean Pulling played CCTV footage from Kiln Park petrol station which showed Sikorski “clearly on the wrong carriageway” as he headed in the direction of Manorbier.

“As a result of the defendant driving on the wrong side of the carriageway, a head-on collision occurred,” he said.

The emergency services were called, but, despite the efforts of the fire service and paramedics, Mr Boyle was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.32pm.

Flowers left at the scene of the crash. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Siborski – an Italian national born in Poland – initially told officers that he was on the correct side of the road and that Mr Boyle had been on the wrong side.

He told the police that he had drunk one beer that evening, but tested negative when breathalysed and drug tested.

He later told officers: ‘I think it may have been my fault. I think I was on the wrong side of the road’, Mr Pulling said.

Sikorski was taken to Glangwili Hospital, where he was later arrested.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court on October 7.

The court heard that Sikorski, 30, had no previous convictions in England and Wales.

Taxi driver Christopher Boyle died at the scene of the crash. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

In a statement read out on behalf of Mr Boyle’s family, Mr Pulling said: “The loss of Chris has been absolutely devastating.

“For Chris’ children, their loss is immeasurable.”

“Nothing I say in mitigation on behalf of Mr Sikorski is intended to diminish or detract from Mr Boyle’s family’s loss,” said James Hartson, appearing for the defendant.

Mr Hartson told the court that Sikorski was a chef who had been employed throughout Europe and had been staying with friends in Pembrokeshire whilst looking for work at a local restaurant.

“Whilst he accepts full criminal responsibility for his actions, this offence was born out of a lapse in concentration,” he said. He added that Sikorski felt “genuine and heartfelt remorse” for his actions.

A poignant tribute in the sand of Tenby's North Beach. (Image: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall)

“He appreciates that this incident caused by him will have an ongoing effect on [Mr Boyle’s family].

“It’s unfortunate that he drove on the wrong carriageway. It’s unfortunate that he didn’t come across any other vehicle that might have indicated to him that he was on the wrong side of the road.

“He believed he was on the correct side of the carriageway.”

Judge Geraint Walters jailed Sikorski for two years and four months. The defendant was also disqualified from driving for six years and two months, and must pass an extended retest if he is to regain his licence.