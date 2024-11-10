The property, known as Castellan House, is located in Blaenffos and is being marketed by West Wales Properties.

The property is approached via a minor council-maintained road and boasts landscaped private grounds rich with mature shrubs and a variety of trees.

There is a spacious living room (Image: West Wales Properties)

It also comes with several agricultural outbuildings, including multiple stables suitable for equestrian use.

The farmhouse is situated near the Frenni Fawr hills and is within easy reach of Crymych, which offers essential amenities.

West Wales Properties said: "This property could be utilised in a multitude of ways and offers its next custodians a wonderful, self-sufficient and energetic lifestyle.

"You would have the opportunity to keep livestock or horses, grow your own fruit and vegetables and live off the land around you in a tranquil, country environment."

The estate agent highlights that the property could be ideal for a growing family, multigenerational living or someone looking to relocate with an existing business or set up a new venture.

The present owners, who have resided at the property for more than 26 years, currently run a successful pedigree dog breeding business.

The property has outbuildings including stables (Image: West Wales Properties)

Previously, they operated a Bed & Breakfast and a Trekking and Riding Centre.

The property features an attached, self-contained one-bed annexe, which was formerly the milking parlour.

The spacious main house comprises a hallway, a sitting room with a partly open-beamed ceiling, a snug room, a shower room, a lounge with wide modern French doors leading to the garden, a master bathroom, and six bedrooms.

The master bedroom features a modern en-suite bathroom, fitted floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, and two large windows with views over the grounds and surrounding countryside.

The farmhouse also has a rustic, farmhouse-style kitchen with fitted wooden base and wall units, a gas hob, and an electric oven.

There are six bedrooms in the main property (Image: West Wales Properties)

The dining or breakfast room features a vaulted "A" framed ceiling and wide sliding patio doors leading into the modern conservatory.

The self-contained annexe includes a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room, a lounge, a kitchen, and a dining area.

The property also offers ample off-road parking and an array of useful modern agricultural buildings.

These include 12 loose boxes, a tack room, and a feed store that could be reverted back to their original purpose for equestrian use.

Across from the farmhouse is a two-storey stone-built traditional former coach house and stables that had planning consent for conversion into a three-bedroom house, although this planning has now lapsed.

The surrounding land includes a small wooded copse with springtime bluebells and a stream.

The grounds have been landscaped by the current owners, who have added a natural spring-fed stream, two ornamental ponds, a variety of mature flowering shrubs and plants, and gently sloping lawns.

The estate agent said: "Castellan House is the country residence that you have been waiting for, viewing highly recommended."