After the half-term break, rehearsals have resumed, and the choir has a packed programme ahead.

The choir will host a Christmas bingo evening at the Community Hub on Friday, November 29.

Doors open at 7pm, with 'eyes down' at 7.30pm.

The ladies will also participate in Neyland's Town Miscellany on Sunday, December 8 at Bethesda Baptist Chapel, starting at 6pm.

The choir will take their annual trip to Marloes on Wednesday, December 11 to entertain the Welcome Club members at their Christmas party.

On Saturday, December 14, the choir will be at the Ferry House Inn, Llanstadwell, for the Forget-me-Not Christmas luncheon.

The following day, Sunday, December 15, the ladies will take part in 'Noel in Neyland' at St Clement's Church at 6pm.

For more information regarding the choir, visit the Neyland Ladies Choir website.