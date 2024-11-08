Vicki Coles, with the help of Sophie Moncrieff, family, and friends, raised £4,140 for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Withybush Hospital.

They organised a number of charity events, including a charity wax, a raffle, and a charity night at The Bull Inn in Prendergast.

Mrs Coles' husband Henry died in March 2024, and she wanted to raise money to thank the hospital for the care he received.

She said: "The care Henry received, and the support given to us by the ITU staff, was amazing and we can’t thank them enough.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped at this very difficult time.

"We look forward to doing another fundraiser for Henry’s birthday next year."

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer, said: "Thank you to Vicki and your family and friends for raising an amazing amount for the ICU at Withybush, it is a lovely tribute to Henry.

"We hope you take comfort in knowing the funds will make a big difference to the patients, families, and staff at the ICU at Withybush Hospital.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."