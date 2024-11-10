St Andrews Parish Church in Narberth has collaborated with Ysgol Arberth, the Royal British Legion Narberth branch, and community charity PLANED to create a visual display.

The display aims to engage young people, families, and other community groups.

Reverend Robert Moore said: "We are so grateful to the staff and pupils of Ysgol Arberth, who have produced over 200 bespoke poppies for display in the church.

"Each poppy has a message and design done by each pupil at the school, on their thoughts and take on remembrance, and what it means to them."

The poppies will be on display at St Andrews for a week after Remembrance weekend.

Reverend Moore also acknowledged the support from the Narberth branch of the Royal British Legion and PLANED.

He said: "Having partners across the community involved in putting together this display in the church, which is open 10am-4pm daily for people to come and see, is something we wish to build on next year.

"Thanks to PLANED for sponsoring all the materials, we were able to do this at no cost, and shows how our community can really work together at such an important time."

Iwan Thomas, chief executive of PLANED, said: "As a long-standing community charity, our mission is simply about 'Empowering Communities', and by working with the local school and St Andrews, we were more than happy to show the importance of community collaboration for the right reasons, can truly deliver an amazing result, as the display clearly shows."

Visitors are welcome to contribute to support the continued work within the community.