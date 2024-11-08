The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) Christmas bonus will be paid to those receiving certain benefits this December.
It's a one-off tax-free £10, and was established by the Pensioners and Family Income Supplement Payments Act 1972 as a one-off payment, which has then been repeated - but not increased.
If it had kept up with inflation, that would now be more than £115.
But the good news is that people do not need to claim the bonus, it will arrive automatically in the bank accounts of those eligible.
To get a Christmas Bonus people must be present or “ordinarily resident” in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man or Gibraltar during the qualifying week, which is usually the first week of December, and receive at least one of the following benefits:
- Adult Disability Payment
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- Attendance Allowance
- Carer’s Allowance
- Child Disability Payment
- Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)
- Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)
- Disability Living Allowance
- Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate
- Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)
- Mobility Supplement
- Pension Credit - the guarantee element
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)
- Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)
- Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)
- War Disablement Pension at State Pension Age
- War Widow’s Pension
- Widowed Mother’s Allowance
- Widowed Parent’s Allowance
- Widow’s Pension.
If you think you should get it, but have not by January 1, contact the Jobcentre Plus office that deals with your payments or the Pension Service.
Those who have not claimed their state pension and are not entitled to one of the other qualifying benefits will not get a Christmas Bonus.
Those who are married, in a civil partnership, or living together and who receive one of the qualifying benefits, are each entitled to receive a Christmas Bonus payment.
