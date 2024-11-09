And it’s common for the critters to take refuge in vehicles even if they’re parked on a driveway and used regularly.

The creatures can enter a vehicle in a number of ways - crawling into the engine compartment through the air ventilation system, using vents to make their way directly to the cabin, or squeezing through gaps in the steering column.

The pests can wreak havoc by gnawing through wires, chomping on fuel hoses and even damaging headlights - with the RAC warning last year how pest-related breakdowns had risen 55 per cent since 2018.

How to get rid of these common garden pests

Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, warned that a musty and unusual stench coming from your vehicle’s vents is a rat and mice red flag.

He said: “With cases of vehicle pest infestation on the rise in the UK, motorists need to keep their wits about them at this point in the year as the temperature outside drops.

“Rat and mice urine has a powerful, pungent odour that reeks of ammonia and it’s a pong that can persist for a long time, even after the infestation has been removed.

“If you smell something odd - and the smell isn’t coming from dropped food in the cabin or your football kit in the boot - it could be rodents creating it. That’s cause for concern.”

Select Car Leasing says that other warning signs include chew marks in the upholstery, floor mats, seat belts, or any cushions left in the vehicle.

Recommended reading:

You might also see evidence of nesting materials such as shredded paper, fabric or even vegetation, dotted around your car’s cabin.

Mr Conway added: “Another obvious sign of rats and mice is droppings left in corners or under your car’s seats.

“Some people report hearing the sound of scurrying and scratching, particularly when they turn on the car’s engine, as rats and mice can set up home behind your dashboard.

“You might also see warning lights appearing on, which could be a telltale sign that electrical wires are being gnawed through and causing faults to appear on your vehicle’s safety system.

“These can be expensive to rectify so our advice is to take all measures possible to prevent an infestation from happening in the first place.”

One of the easiest ways to keep your car rat and mice free is to ensure the interior is clean and free from food sources.

Mr Conway said: “Don’t be tempted to leave discarded takeaway boxes or a leftover sandwich in your car overnight, as they might tempt rodents inside.

“A clean car is also much less inviting to rats and mice, so double-down on your cleaning regime while making sure the boot is also free from crumbs.

“It’s a good idea to check in the gap between a car’s seat back and the base cushions, as it’s a place where dropped food can linger while making a great nesting place for rodents.”