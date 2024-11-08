The encampment was at Christchurch viewpoint for three weeks and while living there, locals claim to have seen children excreting on the floor.

Their presence also negatively affected the profits of a much-loved local business, Wilson and Bay Coffee Club.

Not only did the travellers deter customers, but it appears they have also left the business and Newport City Council a large clean up job.

When the Argus visited the viewpoint, we videoed the overflowing bins, the shattered beer bottles, suitcases, weaves, flammable gas cannisters, and other rubbish left behind by the former residents.

The coffee shop's regulars specifically noted the shop's metal furniture is no longer there, as well as the mess inside and outside the portable toilets, which were allegedly broken into.

After the travellers were seen leaving the viewpoint overnight on November 5/6, this morning, the council have started clearing the mess the travellers left behind.

Council trucks pictured getting rid of the masses of bin bags. (Image: Nigel Corten) A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "The council is very aware of the impact that the unauthorised encampment at Christchurch viewpoint had both on the local community and in particular Wilson and Bay Coffee Club."

"We have been providing support and assistance to the owner of Wilson and Bay and will continue to do so throughout this difficult period.

"In cases like this, there are extensive legal processes that the council, working with police and other partners must follow.

"The timescales of these processes are beyond our control, and we cannot comment on them while they are ongoing.

"However, we would like to reassure the local community that we took all of the necessary steps we had to take to bring this disruption to a conclusion.

"Our cleansing teams have attended the car park this morning to clean the site, and we will be reopening the site shortly."

The group have moved on and set up an encampment at the Royal Gwent Hospital's patron's car park, directly behind the Pill Harriers Sports Club on, with staff saying they have informed the council and Gwent Police.

Many hospital staff members use this car park, as well as patients visiting the hospital for appointments.

Their encampment takes up more than 20 parking spaces at the top end of the car park.

(Image: Newsquest) Wilson and Bay Coffee Club are 'relieved' that they can start trading as usual again, and encourage local people to keep an eye on their Facebook page for news of an upcoming special event, to make up for having to cancel their annual Bonfire Night hog roast.

To support the business through their unwarranted clean up, you can donate here.