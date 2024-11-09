Jason Harvey, 42, of Law Street in Pembroke Dock, was charged with causing the death of Ashley Rogers by careless driving on May 13 last year.

A crash occurred between Mr Rogers’ motorcycle and Harvey’s white Ford Transit van – which was towing a trailer and was turning – at around 8am.

Prosecutor Dyfed Thomas alleged that Harvey did not properly stop and look before he turned at the junction.

Harvey pleaded not guilty at Swansea Crown Court.

Judge Paul Thomas KC set a trial date of May 27.

“It’s a shame that it’s that far away, for everyone’s sake,” he said.

Following the crash, Mr Rogers’ family said: “We as a family are devastated at the tragic loss of Ashley.

“He was loved and will be dearly missed by his fiancé, son, family and friends.”

A petition was launched following Mr Rogers’ death calling for safety improvements at the junction, which led to traffic lights being installed this summer.