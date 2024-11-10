Porthmelgan beach is a ravishing location in Pembrokeshire.
Based next to the Pembrokeshire Coast Path in St Davids, the beach is surrounded by cliffs and strong currents.
At low tide the beach consists of a small sandy cove, yet visitors should check tide times to avoid getting cut off by the incoming tide.
There is no on-site parking at Porthmelgan beach and no facilities.
The nearest parking and facilities can be found at Whitesands beach where there are toilets, a café and lifeguards in attendance from May to the beginning of September.
Furthermore, in St Davids a National Park Visitor Centre is open year-round, featuring a range of café’s, pubs, restaurants, B&Bs, caravan parks, self-catering accommodation and a selection of hotels.
