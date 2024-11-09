The money is a further injection of cash for five existing schemes – Growing for the Environment, Small Grants – Environment, Small Grants – Efficiency, Small Grants – Horticulture Start Up, and the Agricultural Diversification and Horticulture scheme.

Rural affairs minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who is also Wales’ deputy first minister, suggested it would “give reassurance’’ to farmers and growers that support would continue in the lead up to 2026 and the implementation of the new SFS.

Three of the schemes are now open for applications and two will open in 2025.

They are targeted at providing funding towards interventions that “encourage greater protection and enhancement for the environment’’.

Mr Irranca-Davies insisted the government would “continue to listen to the sector and work in partnership’’.

“I’d encourage all farmers and growers to see how the funding available through the preparatory schemes can help provide stability and resilience to their businesses as we move towards the introduction of the SFS in 2026,’’ he said.

“We have been working with the Ministerial Roundtable at pace to develop a revised outline of the Sustainable Farming Scheme before it is subject to further analysis and modelling.’’

Further announcements on progress would be made soon, he confirmed.

Further information on the schemes and applications can be found at .gov.wales/rural-grants-payments