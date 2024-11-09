Properties in a large area of Fishguard are likely to be affected by the pump failure. Welsh Water has said that they will experience low water pressure or no water.

This is due to a pump failure in the area.

Welsh Water has said that it will investigate the problem and then take necessary steps to repair the problem.

The investigation stage should be completed by 1pm today and water restored to properties later this morning.

Welsh Water apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Those who need extra help can sign up for Welsh Water’s priority service register.

This with very young children, the elderly, disabled and those who have medical conditions requiring access to water can join the register.

This means that Welsh Water will provide an alternative water supply, which can include bottled water, as soon as possible for these customers.