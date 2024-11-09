Police seized the vehicle following concerns about anti-social behaviour caused by e-scooters.

The operation was carried out by the road policing team working with Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Prevention Team.

Although increasing popular, it is illegal to use e-scooters in a public place unless they are part of a trial rental scheme.

The department of transport states that it is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public land.

Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private property.

If you use an e-scooter illegally, you could face a fine, you could get penalty points on your licence, or the e-scooter could be impounded.