An illegally used e-scooter has been seized from the streets of a popular Pembrokeshire resort.
Police seized the vehicle following concerns about anti-social behaviour caused by e-scooters.
The operation was carried out by the road policing team working with Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Prevention Team.
Although increasing popular, it is illegal to use e-scooters in a public place unless they are part of a trial rental scheme.
The department of transport states that it is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public land.
Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private property.
If you use an e-scooter illegally, you could face a fine, you could get penalty points on your licence, or the e-scooter could be impounded.
