On Wednesday November 6, a fire at the Riverside Haverfordwest pub, The Bristol Trader, affected two floors and its roof space.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the popular pub as firefighters from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven spent two hours tackling the fire.

Dyfed-Powys Police closed Quay Street to through traffic and asked drivers to avoid the area and find other routes.

A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire started in the first floor of the pub and spread to the second floor and roof space.

Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus sets, four hose reel jets, one 45mm main jet, small gear and a turn table ladder to extinguish the blaze.

The owners of the Bristol Trader thanked all its family, friends and supporters for the messages sent after the fire.

“On Wednesday our lovely Trader got damaged by a fire,” they said in a post on social media.

“As you can all imagine we as a team are absolutely heartbroken. We are working hard behind the scenes to try and make this situation better and get The Trader back up and running so keep your eyes peeled for future updates.”

The pub’s team is in the process of contacting all those who have made a Christmas booking or a future booking at the pub.

Anybody with any questions can call the redirected landline on 01437 762122.

“We will be back and we will be stronger,” said the pub’s owners. “For now thank you very much for your support.”