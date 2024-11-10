Award-winning Pembrokeshire-based salon owner Michelle Summers Davies from MD Hair in Goodwick has collaborated with a local farmer to create a sustainable styling collection.

Salon owner Michelle, who is currently a finalist for Wales & South West Hairdresser of the Year, used sheep’s shearing to create a wig for a creative London photo shoot.

Michelle is no stranger to having her work photographed and filmed.

She has been a member of the Matrix UKI artistic team for 19 years and has worked as part of the hair team at the National TV Awards and The X Factor.

This year she decided to further expand her talents into wig making.

“At the start of this summer, I decided to take a wig-making course, and we were sent some materials and tasked with creating something unique using things like feathers,” said Michelle.

Michelle mentioned the challenge to one of her clients who keeps a flock of sheep as pets at her smallholding, Danclawdd Cottage.

“She jokingly asked, ‘Do you want to make a wig out of their wool?’ and I thought, ‘why not?’” said Michelle.

“She was surprised but offered me some, so I ethically sourced it from her sheep.”

(Image: James Nicklin) Michelle ended up with wool in a mix of different textures and colours and wasn’t sure what to do with it.

But after attending the course and learning how to put everything together, she decided to give it a try.

“That’s how this unique wig came to life, crafted in my garage in Pembrokeshire,” said Michelle.

“I brought it to the grand finale of the course, where I had a stunning black model to showcase it on.

(Image: James Nicklin) “The leftover wool was even used as part of the styling, creating something truly different, unique, ethically sourced, and organic—all from Pembrokeshire.”

(Image: James Nicklin) Michelle called the collection the Llana Luxe Wig. Llana comes from the Welsh word for wool, and Luxe adds a touch of elegance “Perfect for an ethically sourced, high-quality sheep wool wig,” she said.