Dan and Lois Thomas-Jones of JT Abergwaun in Fishguard went head-to-head with three other B&B owners this week in the cult Channel 4 show to be crowned the best value for money.

JT Abergwaun went up against Little London B&B in Powys, Let’s Glamp Retro in Ceredigion and Ribble Valley Retreat in Lancashire.

Dan and Lois had got married on the Saturday before filming started.

They had a full hotel on the Sunday and had to ask everybody to check out early for filming to begin at 9am on the Monday.

This made the Four in a Bed experience a rather unusual honeymoon for the couple.

JT Abergwaun was the first guest house to be sampled by the other owners. It was praised for the light, bright rooms, cleverly installed televisions and beds that were ‘like sleeping on a cloud’.

One of the couples was left less than impressed by a crack in the sink and shower in their room, however.

This was damage that Dan and Lois said had happened the day before filming and was being dealt with.

The star of the show at JT had to be the breakfast with all guests singing its praises and viewers salivating over its sumptuous presentation.

Perfect poached eggs, beautiful presentation, amazing quality and the best vegetarian sausages ever were all praised.

“I’ve eaten in restaurants all over the world and hotels and that’s probably one of the best breakfasts I’ve ever had,” said one impressed competitor.

You can book breakfast at JT Abergwaun without being a guest.

In anonymous feedback Dan and Lois were awarded perfect 10s for their hosting and the cleanliness of their rooms.

For breakfast which guests said was ‘superb’ and ‘outstanding’ they scored 9s and a 10.

In yesterday’s programme the final payments were received.

Dan and Lois were paid 99% of their total price, with a £5 underpayment because of the shower tray and sink.

They were the winning B&B, having earned the highest percentage of the cost of their rooms.

“We’ve loved it,” said Dan of the Four in a Bed experience. “We think it’s amazing and it’s showed Fishguard in a great light.

"We are most proud of the incredible team behind us. We got married on the Saturday and they filmed the rooms at 9am on the Monday.

“It was quite hectic and I’m super proud of the team effort.”

Dan said that he and Lois were delighted to have won.

“We are known for our food but not what we do in the B&B.” he said. “We take pride in what we do. We wanted to put it on the map.

Dan said that the business in the centre of Fishguard supported 20 members of staff and that he and Lois were proud to have opened a business in the centre of town.

The pair are not resting on their laurels though.

They have just opened up another floor of the hotel as seven-bedroom self-contained accommodation and plan to open another restaurant and bar on the premises by next summer.

“We have made a derelict building into a great restaurant and hotel,” said Dan. “And we have loads of plans for the future.”