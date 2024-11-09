Gathered from youth organisations, they had created their own painted pebbles as part of Tenby’s Poppy Trail.

(Image: Gareth Davies Photography) The well-attended event at St Mary's Church began with a short service was conducted by the Rev Steve Brett where he talked about what the poppy resembles.

Erin Morgan, town crier and Tenby Girl Guide leader, then read a poem with great sensitivity.

This was followed by a procession to the gardens of tranquillity for the blessing and placement of the pebbles and minute’s silence.

(Image: Gareth Davies Photography) Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall who organised the trail said: "It was an honour and a privilege to see so many young people attend this morning, this is now an annual event.

(Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“I think it is important that the youth have their own opportunity to pay their own respects and remember.

“Thank you to Tenby Sea Cadets, Brownies, Guides and Army Cadets for all your support, and a huge thank you to Shane Roberts and team of Tenby Royal British Legion and their new wonderful Poppy mascot.”