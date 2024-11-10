Cadets, veterans and local dignitaries paid their respects at Pembroke Dock’s Military Cemetery.

The cemetery is the final resting place for a mixture of soldiers and sailors, and their families.

It was handed over to the military authorities in 1865 for use by military personnel based in the garrison town.

The cemetery contains more than 50 graves from the mid-19th century until the outbreak of the First World War.

Forty graves were added during the First World War and 33 during the Second World War.