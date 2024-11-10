Pipers led a unique Pembrokeshire Remembrance Day Parade this morning attended by veterans, cadets, scouts and the RNLI.
The parade left Fishguard’s Golden Mile led by two Scottish pipers, the second consecutive year that has been led in this fashion.
Members of Fishguard Sea Cadets, Goodwick Sea Scouts, Fishguard RNLI, the Royal British Legion and the Scouts joined in the parade from the Golden Mile.
The paraded up West Street, through Fishguard Square to St Mary’s Church where a service of Remembrance took place.
This will be followed by a wreath laying at Fishguard War Memorial.
For more pictures see the gallery above.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here