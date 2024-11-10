One of the biggest Remembrance parades ever seen in Tenby took place this morning.

Watched by a large and respectful crowd, the parade was composed of representatives of many youth and adult organisations in the town, together youngsters from local schools and the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan and his civic party.

The parade marched down White Lion Street and South Parade to the accompaniment of a lament from piper Graham Phillips before assembling at the War Memorial for a short service and the laying of wreaths.

The Tenby Salvation Army band played as the parade arrived and also during the service.

A service of Remembrance followed at St Mary’s Church, Tenby.

The town also hosted its fourth annual Tenby Poppy Trail on Saturday, following a service at St Mary’s Church.