Skip to next photo
1/1
A Pembrokeshire town has paid respects to its fallen with a parade and a castle-side service.
In Pembroke crowds gathered this morning for the parade through the town, joined by scouts, cadets, veterans and local dignitaries.
The service of remembrance then took place at the town’s war memorial near the castle.
In a change this year the bellringers of St Mary's Church Pembroke were not able to ring the bells half muffled this year, as is traditional for Remembrance Day.
This is because the bells have been removed and a fundraising programme is in place to try and repair and replace them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here