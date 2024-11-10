(Image: Martin Cavaney Photgraphy) In Pembroke crowds gathered this morning for the parade through the town, joined by scouts, cadets, veterans and local dignitaries.

(Image: Martin Cavaney Photgraphy) The service of remembrance then took place at the town’s war memorial near the castle.

(Image: Martin Cavaney Photgraphy) In a change this year the bellringers of St Mary's Church Pembroke were not able to ring the bells half muffled this year, as is traditional for Remembrance Day.

(Image: Martin Cavaney Photgraphy)

This is because the bells have been removed and a fundraising programme is in place to try and repair and replace them.