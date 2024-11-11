The competition was a nine-hole adult and junior event, and it proved to be massive fun and a great success.

Rory Henshaw won with his dad, Anthony, and as everyone was talking over the day’s events a little story began to circulate.

A Trefloyne Juniors spokesman explained: “When four-year-old Rory’s ball was in a deep pot bunker by the 12th green, Anthony advised him to play his (Anthony’s) ball, which was off to one side. But Rory dug in and said no – he would play it.

“Dad tried to persuade him again but Rory wasn’t giving in. Taking his time. he swung sweetly, and played it out to within five feet, helping them towards their win.

Perhaps it was no surprise that, as well as that day’s competition, Rory also was named Junior Club Person of the Year.

Four-year-old Rory had a great day! (Image: Graham Willcocks)

When everyone assembled for the presentations, Meurig Evans, Trefloyne’s Junior Organiser, explained how much progress has been made with juniors at the club. Membership has gone from zero to almost 40 within two years and is still growing, with another New2Golf programme currently underway.

He highlighted the success of several of the juniors at events away from Trefloyne, and outlined the success of the interclub matches with Haverfordwest and Milford.

He also described how other competitions like the Wales Golf MiniMasters, Trefloyne Junior Open and the Mel Neale Trophy had blossomed and were setting the scene for future growth.

Pictured with Junior Organiser Meurig Evans are (left\ outgoing captain Liam Bain and Player of the Year and incomcing vice-captain, Will Morgan. (Image: Graham Willcocks)

Meurig then thanked Liam Bain, the outgoing junior captain, for all his efforts over the year,and welcomed Josh Richards, the incoming junior captain for 2024/25, along with his vice captain Will Morgan.

Will also took the Player of the Year award and also won the eclectic competition.

There were also awards for Kayla Arthur, New Player of the Year and for Zach Siswick, Most Improved Junior. Pictured with their certificates are Kayla Arthur and Zach Siswick. (Image: Graham Willcocks) Everyone gave Meurig a round of applause for all his hard work and dedication in getting the Junior section and the Junior Academy into such a healthy position in such a short time.

To close the day, everyone gathered in the Orangery for some well-earned light refreshments, paid for out of Academy funds.

One of the ways in which funds are raised is via the Junior Academy weekly lottery.

Participants can buy four numbers for £1 and the top prize, currently unclaimed, is £3,000. Half of each pound goes into the prize pot, and the other half supports the juniors.

Everyone who enters the lottery in the six weeks starting November 13 will automatically be entered into the Extra Special Christmas Draw on December 17 with £500 in guaranteed prizes. Enquiries can be made at the club.