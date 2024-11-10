A light drizzle fell on Goodwick’s Remembrance Day Parade as the town’s young and old came together to remember their fallen.
Organisations including Goodwick Rainbows, Squirrels, Sea Scouts, Fishguard Sea Cadets, the RNLI, army cadets and the Royal British Legion all took part in the parade up Goodwick Main Street to the town’s war memorial.
There followed a short outside service led by Rev Jonathon Wright.
Wreaths were then laid at the war memorial by groups, charities and organisations.
The service ended with acapella singing of both the British and Welsh national anthems.
See the gallery above for all photos of the event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here