(Image: Western Telegraph) Organisations including Goodwick Rainbows, Squirrels, Sea Scouts, Fishguard Sea Cadets, the RNLI, army cadets and the Royal British Legion all took part in the parade up Goodwick Main Street to the town’s war memorial.

(Image: Western Telegraph) There followed a short outside service led by Rev Jonathon Wright.

Wreaths were then laid at the war memorial by groups, charities and organisations.

(Image: Western Telegraph) The service ended with acapella singing of both the British and Welsh national anthems.

See the gallery above for all photos of the event.