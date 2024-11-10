Skip to next photo
Townspeople gathered in Pembroke today to remember the town’s fallen in world wars and armed conflicts.
Veterans, cadets, youth and community groups paraded through the town followed by a service at the Pembroke War Memorial where prayers were said and wreaths laid.
