Coastguard HQ in Milford Haven received a call from a member of the public reporting that a climber had been injured at St Govans, shortly before 4.15pm yesterday, Sunday, November 10.

Tenby’s All-Weather Lifeboat, the Haydn Miller was launched along with coastguard rescue helicopter 187, Mid and West Wales firefighters, Tenby, St Govans and Dale coastguard teams, and a Wales Air Ambulance.

When Tenby lifeboat arrived at the scene, the coastguard rescue helicopter was already there, and its winchman was with the casualty. The Wales Air Ambulance was waiting at the top of the cliff.

Firefighters and coastguard rescue teams were also present at the scene.

Tenby lifeboat was tasked to stand by as safety cover, while the male climber was airlifted from the cliff and delivered to medics from the Wales Air Ambulance for assessment.

The helicopter then retrieved the casualty's fellow climbers, who had been left at the bottom of the cliff, before dropping them at the top.

After being assessed on the ground, the climber was airlifted to hospital.

Tenby lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 6.10pm.