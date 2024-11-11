Fishguard’s Theatre Gwaun has been run by the community for more than a decade, with a band of volunteers supporting a core of paid staff to keep this unique and well-loved community asset running.

However, the venue currently faces a £25,000 to plug the gap between income from ticket sales and other income, and the escalating costs of running the theatre.

The theatre recently received an early Christmas present, when local resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, presented a cheque for £1,000 to the community theatre’s fundraising campaign – together with a Gift Aid declaration which makes the donation worth £1,250.

(Image: Western Telegraph) “We are so delighted by this incredibly generous gift,” said chair of trustees Patrick Thomas.

“Support from our local community in Fishguard, Goodwick and the rest of north Pembrokeshire is absolutely vital – whether it is volunteering, donating, becoming a Friend or Associate, or simply coming to more of our shows and events,” he said.

“Bigger donations like this are especially welcome, but smaller gifts are valuable too – every pound helps us to carry on doing what we do.”

Theatr Gwaun recently launched a major fundraising campaign and a crowdfunder page has been set up to support it at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/theatr-gwaun.

A recent gala evening in Ffwrn raised £1,200, and donations at the box office are producing a steady flow of additional income.

The next fundraising event is this Thursday, November 14 with live music at the Theatre’s Martha's bar with Carys Wood.

The event consists of two short performances with an interval and begins at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 and will include a complimentary Pomada gin cocktail.

There are more fundraising events in the pipeline, see theatrgwaun.com, linked above, for details.