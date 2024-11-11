The events were organised by St Ismael’s Church and Rosemarket Local History Society (RLHS).

The service was attended by people of all ages (Image: Antony Haley)

Archdeacon Mones Farrah led a traditional Act of Remembrance within the Celebration of Holy Communion, with wreaths laid on behalf of St Ismael’s Church, RLHS, Rosemarket Community Council, and Pembrokeshire County Council.

This was followed by a short service of remembrance in the church grounds.

The service, now in its fourth year, honours military personnel from Rosemarket who fell in both world wars, with their names being read out.

Dogs wore poppies too (Image: Antony Haley)

The event also paid tribute to the animals who served.

The Last Post was performed by Stuart Gray on trumpet.

Community members Ashley Warlow, Robin Pearce, and Terry Maddison delivered readings.

The organisers expressed gratitude to Archdeacon Mones Farrah for travelling a long distance to attend and to Stuart Gray for his performances of The Last Post and The Rouse.

Veterans attended the service (Image: Antony Haley)

Steve Bessant was thanked for technical support, while Tracy Jane Ashcroft and Caroline Haley were acknowledged for event co-ordination.

Photographs of the occasion were taken by Antony Haley.

The community of Rosemarket was thanked for their support and attendance.