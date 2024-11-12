The adults, young people, parents and staff had a very enjoyable evening with all the thrills of the fair.

The free tickets to rides at the fair allowed those with additional needs to experience the lights, smells and sounds of the fair in a more sensitive manner.

Great fun was had by all and at the end of the evening participants were provided with a last treat of candy floss to take home.

All involved wished to extend a very big thank you to Mr Studt, Mr Richard Williams and Cardigan Community Council for this memorable evening that will be talked about for weeks to come.

Also in attendance was Cardigan Mayor Cllr Olwen Davies.