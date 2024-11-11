The Original Factory Shop on Snowdrop Lane will shut on December 14, 2024.

On Facebook, a spokesperson for The Original Factory Shop posted: “We are sorry to let you know our store will close its doors on December 14.

“We take this opportunity to thank all of the local community and our store colleagues for their support throughout our time here in Haverfordwest.”

Locals on Facebook have expressed their sadness at the shop closing. (Image: Newsquest) The store is based on Snowdrop Lane. (Image: Newsquest) The shop offers discounts off big brand clothing. (Image: Newsquest) Following the announcement, locals have responded to the post with shock and disappointment.

Julie Perry wrote: “I will be so sad to see this lovely little shop going. Always such friendly, helpful staff. Good luck ladies in whatever you do next.”

Peter Symons added: “Sorry to hear this Emma, Mo and all the assistants that make it great! You both helped me so much.”

Lea Alice agreed: “I’m gutted. I loved coming into the shop. Honestly, this is another loss to Haverfordwest.”