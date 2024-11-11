Luca Morillo, from Castlemorris was born with cerebral palsy and sensory needs.

A happy, outgoing young man, Luca loves sport and enjoys going to watch his dad play rugby for Fishguard RFC as well as the Pembrokeshire Vikings.

(Image: Belle's Story) Luca is the Vikings' mascot. He is a keen rugby player as well as supporter and also likes to play cricket, participating in sporting activities designed for children with additional learning needs (ALN).

He also loves spending time with his family and going to Butlins.

(Image: Belle's Story) Belle’s Story arranged and funded for Luca, his parents and two brothers to go to Butlins for a week. The charity funded their meals and booked a lodge with adapted facilities to make it all accessible for Luca.

The charity was set up in memory of Belle Curran of Wolfscastle who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease at only ten years old.

During her lifetime Belle, along with her family, friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well, as increasing awareness of organ donation.

After Belle died, her family and friends continued the inspirational work, setting up the Belle’s Story charity which provides support to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, as well as raising awareness of organ donation.

“It’s such a proud moment for me to know we are making a difference to families who are dealing with such difficult circumstances and that Belles legacy lives on,” said Belle’s mum Stella.

“She would be thrilled seeing how happy Luca looks in the photos.”

Belle’s Story’s next fundraising event will be a coffee morning in Wolfscastle Vestry on Saturday, November 23.

Entrance costs £5 and includes bottomless tea, coffee and festive treats. There will be a cake stall, raffle and festive entertainment. The event will run from 10am until 1pm.