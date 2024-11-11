The air ambulance was reported to have landed at St Mary’s Field at Maeshyfryd, Fishguard just before 9pm on Friday night.

Locals reported emergency services in the area for around an hour.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region on Friday, November 8.

"Our Cardiff-based crew were allocated at 7.58pm and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 8.50pm. Our involvement concluded at 9.58pm."