Foster Wales, the national network of 22 Welsh council fostering teams, launched the campaign in January to help more than 7,000 young people in care across Wales.

Foster Wales Pembrokeshire joined the campaign, ‘Bring Something to the Table,’ to share realistic experiences from the fostering community to respond to common barriers to enquiries.

Some of these include a lack of confidence, misconceptions around criteria, and a belief that fostering doesn’t fit with certain lifestyles.

The latest phase of the campaign focuses on the role of foster care social workers and the ‘support bubble’ that exists around foster carers.

The latest ‘Bring Something to the Table’ campaign is guided by a newly commissioned survey to better understand preconceptions and motivations of social workers.

In the research, foster carers highlighted the importance of close and long-lasting working relationships to support young people to overcome challenges.

They were also keen to dispel myths about social workers and the support received, and paid tribute to the dedication of their social workers.

Vanessa, a foster carer with Foster Wales Pembrokeshire, shared her experience of support from her fostering social worker.

She said: "We have had the privilege of the same social worker during our six-year fostering career.

"This is invaluable as they know us and the children and their past history.

"My social worker is approachable and understanding.

"When we have encountered difficulties and struggles, we have been able to convey them in an open and honest way, we don't feel judged.

"The services are undoubtedly far stretched yet our social worker always tries to support us as best she can.

"A good, understanding social worker with good ethics and morals are vital."

Cabinet member for social services Cllr Tessa Hodgson welcomed the Foster Wales campaign.

She said: "Foster carers are so important to our young people that find themselves in extremely vulnerable circumstances through no fault of their own but it is also important to remember that these carers also need support."