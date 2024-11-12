The initiative, launched in August by Queens Hall, volunteers, and partners, aims to create live events and social experiences for children, young people, and their families.

The Youth Open Mic nights, celebrating young talent, are set to take place monthly.

The next event is scheduled for Friday, November 15, from 5pm to 7pm.

The Queens Hall is encouraging young performers, aged 12 and above, to register.

Singers, musicians, poets, and performers can immerse themselves in a professional live show with technical support, rehearsal space, promotional pictures and film options, and performer support available on the night.

Registration is open on the Queens Hall website.

Following the open mic night, production skills workshops will take place on Saturday, November 16.

Organised by the Queens Hall Narberth and Narberth Youth Theatre, these sessions are open to young musicians, actors, and creatives interested in a career in music, stage, and TV/Film.

The practical sessions provide an overview of working in the industry, including technical history and knowledge.

Suitable for those aged 11-18, the workshops are designed to be immersive, focusing on lighting and sound design.

The lighting design workshop will run from 10am to 12noon, offering a unique opportunity for young people to learn how to light up a space for a music or stage event.

With demonstrations, talks, and creative activities planned, the session is aimed at young producers and creators of stage, music, and film, led by the Queens Hall Narberth technical manager and facilitated by Narberth Youth Theatre.

The sound design workshop, running from 1pm to 3pm, will provide hands-on experience in creating and managing sound at an event, show, or place.

This session will be led by Adam Wilkinson, sound engineer associated with The Queens Hall Narberth, and facilitated by Narberth Youth Theatre.

Each workshop costs £10, with limited spaces available.

A £2 discount is offered for booking both workshops, with registration available via the Queens Hall website. More information can also be found on the Queens Hall website.