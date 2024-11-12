Maggs Optics has opened its doors to the public with a selection of cakes, sweets and drinks to mark the occasion.

Until the end of the week the opticians will showcase its variety of glasses and host representatives from prestigious eyewear brands.

Maggs Optics are offering a selection of snacks and drinks as part of the event. (Image: Newsquest)

The opticians is showcasing it's wide selection of eyewear. (Image: Newsquest) Paul Maggs first opened the opticians 25 years ago. (Image: Newsquest)

Founder and owner of Maggs Optics, Paul Maggs said: “I never dreamt that 25 years on it would be as busy as it has been. We have a loyal base of patients and loyal staff. I never imagined it would last 25 years.

“We started with one unit to make a little living, and we have progressed to having multiple units.

“Our success has come partly due to us being an independent business. But also, because we treat people right. Our patients are fantastic, and we have a great workforce.”

Maggs Optics are assessing patient's health before prescribing glasses. (Image: Newsquest) Representatives from prestigious eyewear brands will attend the event. (Image: Newsquest) More nibbles and bubbles for the celebration. (Image: Newsquest) Furthermore, the shop is becoming more than just a place to check your eyesight and get the right glasses prescription.

Maggs Optics is providing additional value to the community by assessing patients’ health.

Paul continued: “Optics is changing all the time. In the past patients would have to see a GP for certain conditions like diabetes. But now opticians are stepping in more.

“We do lots of what a GP used to do, especially as people are struggling to get appointments with the NHS.

“When it comes to our glasses. We are constantly trying to develop newer frames and offer something different. We’ve always had lots of choice.

“Moving forward, primary care is a big thing. Optometrists need more training. We even have one guy working for us who is licensed to prescribe drugs. So many patients are referred to us that we’re going to need a red cross outside our shop soon.”

Today, representatives from Oakley, Prue and Ronit Furst are set to make an appearance at Maggs Optics.

This is before Vogue, Land Rover and Range Rover visit tomorrow, Ray Ban and Avanti Eyewear on Wednesday, Luciano Occihali on Thursday and UNIQ along with Stepper on Friday.

There are exclusive in-store promotions this week as well such as £25 off all glasses purchased, free Silhouette clip-on sunglasses with all rimless Silhouette frames purchased and a raffle to win a free pair of Cocoa Mint sunglasses.

Maggs Optics first opened on November 13, 1999, at unit 6 Riverside Terrace and still has a unit at this exact location.