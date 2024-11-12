Pembrokeshire County Council’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee, meeting on November 15, are to consider a petition, entitled Reduce the Speed Limit at Square and Compass, calling for a reduction of the current 50mph limit on that section of the A487 Fishguard-St Davids road.

The petition, which attracted 127 signatures on the council’s own website, was started by Emma Tannahill, and has met the threshold for committee debate.

It reads: “We call on Pembrokeshire County Council to reduce the current speed limit of 50 miles per hour on the main road (A487) through Square and Compass as it is a serious safety concern for the community. This road is home to many families with young children.

“A school bus from Croes Goch Primary School has a drop-off point on this stretch of road which further exacerbates the risk of accidents. In addition, there are young families that cycle to and from Croes Goch primary school along this road.

“This section of road also serves as a thoroughfare for traffic to and from Croes Goch petrol station and Torbant caravan-site. Both of which see a high volume of traffic and pedestrian activity. The high speeds of traffic on the main road is a risk to those coming in and out of these sites.

“In addition to the petrol station and caravan-site there is also a pub and public bus stop, both of which are adjacent to this 50 mile per hour section of road. Reducing the speed limit would significantly improve safety for pedestrians and cyclist.”

Committee members will hear the petition at their November meeting.

A further speed reduction call petition, by Emma Pritchard of Broadway Community Group, for the Pembrokeshire village of Broadway will also be heard by the committee.

That petition reads: “We call on Pembrokeshire County Council to reduce the speed limit through the community of Broadway.

“The road is shared with pedestrians, children, dogs, horses and cyclists. It is the ‘pavement’ through Broadway. The current speed limit is dangerous to those sharing the road with vehicles.”