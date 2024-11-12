Brett Lesman, 34, of Castle Street in Pennar, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with four offences.

Lesman was accused of threatening a woman with a pair of scissors at an address in Pembroke Dock on October 3 and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

He was further charged with assaulting the same woman, as well as another woman, on October 6 in Pembroke Dock.

Lesman pleaded not guilty to making a threat with a bladed article in a private place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two offences of assault by beating.

Jon Tarrant, appearing for the defendant, said Lesman denied holding the scissors or assaulting the women.

Lesman was remanded back in to custody, and Judge Paul Thomas KC set a trial date of March 25.