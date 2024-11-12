Craig James is jetting off to Wisconsin, USA, next month to compete in the Official Strongman Games world final.

The 35-year-old from Rhydlewis qualified for the competition after winning Wales Strongest Man, under 80kg, in March.

The Official Strongman Games world final is the equivalent of the popular TV world's strongest man competition, but for weight class athletes.

Craig will be sharing a stadium with around 400 competitors, both male and female, with approximately 40 athletes in each class.

(Image: Craig James) He will compete in the lightweight men's category and has to weigh under 80kg (12.5 stone) 24 hours before the competition starts.

In the first stage of the competition, which runs between December 5 and 8 in Madison, Wisconsin, Craig will have to compete in four events.

These include a 127 kg overhead log press for as many reps as possible and a 290kg axle bar deadlift both for as many reps as possible.

Craig will also have to complete a 15 metre 330kg car walk, where competitors heave a 52 stone car onto their shoulders and have to carry it 15 metres as quickly as possible.

The final event is a Sandbag medley that involves carrying an eighteen stone (115kg) sandbag and an almost 20 stone shield (125kg) shield down a course, dropping both into a sled before pushing the sled back down the course to the finish.

The top 10 athletes over these events will then go on to the final day to complete three more events to determine the winner.

The final events consist of throwing six sandbags weighing between two and three stone(14-20kg) over a 4.6 metre high frame; holding a wrecking ball for as long as possible.

The final event is an atlas stone run, where competitors carry six heavy, spherical stones which increase in weight from 100kg to 160 kg (15.7 stone to 25 stone). They need to be carried over a course and placed on six high platforms.

(Image: Craig James) Craig has spent two to three hours training in the gym four times a week for the last four years to reach his current strength and fitness.

“I train in Blaenporth gym with equipment me and my friends have built up over the years,” he said. “The owners of the gym kindly let us keep our equipment there so we can train indoors.”

Craig says that he is not doing ‘anything too special’ to prepare for the finals.

“I just make sure I eat and recover well and don’t miss any training sessions no matter how I'm feeling,” he said.

“I'm very lucky to have some great friends that help keep me motivated.”

Craig has also been saving up for the cost of the trip for himself, his wife and young son and has sold his rally car and trailer to help cover the cost.

“Weirdly this is the most relaxed I've ever been before a competition,” said Craig.

“I tend not to think too much about placings and just focus on my own performance and the things I can control.”

Good luck Craig. We will be rooting for you.