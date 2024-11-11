A new convenience store will open in a suburb near Haverfordwest in three months.
In February 2025, a One-Stop shop will open on Old Fishguard Road in Prendergast.
Pembrokeshire currently has three One-Stop shops in the following areas: Milford Haven, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock.
A One Stop spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be opening the doors to a brand-new One Stop store on Old Fishguard Road, Prendergast in February 2025. We’re looking forward to meeting and serving the local community.”
The shop is set to become a competitor to a convenience store already existing in Prendergast known as Mace.
