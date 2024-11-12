Pembrokeshire County Council, in an application before the September meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, was granted approval for a long list of changes to Porthgain Harbour, Porthgain.

It includes highway and environmental improvements, including new parking bays, a realignment of the existing Llanrhian Road carriageway, resurfacing of existing parking areas, designated pedestrian footways and crossings, and traffic calming features.

The National Park owns the land subject to the application, historically a quarry port prosperous in the early 1900s; the scheme recommended for conditional approval.

The village of 260 residents is dominated by the village green and informal car parking area and high visitor numbers during peak months cause traffic congestion, parking problems, and safety issues for pedestrians and emergency vehicles, a report for planners at that meeting said.

Local concerns raised in the report said the proposal would “change the ‘feral and free’ nature of Porthgain,” and is “a complete urbanisation of a very rural historic working harbour village” and the “natural charm of village will be ruined”.

Speaking at the September meeting, local county councillor Cllr Neil Prior said there had been much local division over the proposals, and he had been to “numerous meetings trying to smooth things out,” adding: “There have been some strong objections, there have been village tensions, which I regret; what started as harmonious and collegiate has been quite divisive.

“There’s been a number of strong objections but a number in quiet support, who perhaps haven’t made their views because of the tensions.”

Since then, a 517-strong e-petition was received on the council’s own website, started by Andrew Harries, which will now be heard at the November 15 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The petition reads: “We call on Pembrokeshire County Council to stop Porthgain changing.

“We are all dead against the proposals to change Porthgain. The village has been trapped in time since the quarry closed in the 1930s. The original houses, foundations, grounds and landscape have all remained the same since that day all of the workers lost their jobs.

“The proposed plans for Porthgain were drawn up by PCC and The National Parks. The plans would add dedicated parking spaces around the village, zebra crossings, pavements and more.

“To replace the grounds of where the workers and its buildings once stood with pavements and car parks is absolutely disgraceful.

“This is nothing more than a cash grab by PCC and National Parks. The new car park will most likely charge visitors, which will also affect the businesses as well as decrease the villages footfall.”

Committee members will now consider the petition at their November meeting.