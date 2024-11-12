At the last cabinet meeting, a report on the quarter two figures for the 2024-2025 budget revealed how excess expenditure of £3.9 million by the end of 2024 is expected.

The report also displayed a predicted overspend up from £2.9 million in the quarter one figures.

Sandra Mathias said: “It’s disgraceful. People are going hungry and cold. Something needs to change but I don’t know what. The council needs to put more money into schools and housing.

“We have to pay for bin bags, yet we all pay enough council tax.”

Dan Thomas added: “It’s disgusting. Poor people are starving. They just brush things under the carpet. The money is going straight into their pockets.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Thomas has questioned why the council are investing so much money into the regeneration project near the quay for a new castle and museum site.

Pearl said: “It’s ridiculous. Why are they moving this bridge? Money should be going towards houses. It is above a joke. They are trying to turn Haverfordwest into Carmarthen, but they will never do it.”

An ex-county council official who wished to remain anonymous agreed: “It’s problematic. Throughout the country there’s a lack of resources from central to local government. There’s a lack of money in the local economy.

“The question is, how can we change it without taxing people too much. This new castle development has cost a lot of money.”

Another local who wished to remain anonymous reiterated the notion that too much money has gone into the castle development.

She said: “This stupid bridge has cost a lot of money. The money should be going towards the people who need it instead.”

Rachael Popplewell from Curiosity Kitchen believes the council are under a lot of pressure. (Image: Newsquest) However, Rachael Popplewell, who runs Curiosity Kitchen in Haverfordwest, has sympathized with the county council due to their limited budget.

Rachael said: “They are only given so much from the UK government. It’s very easy to blame the council. But they have a very stressful job when it comes to saving money and making big decisions. This sometimes leads to people losing their job.”

Cllr Joshua Beynon explained at the last cabinet meeting that overspending has been caused by an increased level of demand, complexity and cost of packages within School ALN provision, Children’s Services, Adult Services and Homelessness.

According to Cllr Beynon, these demand levels are projected to continue into 2025-2026 which may create further permanent budget pressures.