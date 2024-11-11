Krispy Kreme is giving away more than 20,000 free original glazed doughnuts in the UK on Wednesday (November 13) as part of World Kindness Day.
The popular doughnut company operates in over 40 countries around the world and has more than 120 stores across the UK.
Krispy Kreme said Wednesday's giveaway was part of an effort by the company to "inspire the nation on their own kindness missions".
Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena said: "World Kindness Day is both a reminder and a call to action.
"We can all make a positive difference in the lives of others and small acts of kindness are a great way to do that.
"We hope free Original Glazed doughnuts will enable and inspire millions of small acts of kindness around the world."
How to save money
How to claim a free Krispy Kreme doughnut
To claim a free Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut all you have to do is head to your nearest store and say "show me doughnut love”.
It's that simple. No purchase is required.
However, you will have to be quick as the offer is only available to the first 100 customers who use the code in each store.
Get 35% off on choose-your-own 4-packs
Not only are Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts, but it is also offering 35% off on choose-your-own 4-packs.
Simply say “World Kindness Day 4-pack” in-store on Wednesday and you will be able to buy a choose-your-own 4-pack for £5.99.
