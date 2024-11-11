Emergency services are currently tackling the blaze on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny.

Gwent Police say they received a report of a fire at the back of the Magic Cottage charity shop at around 8.35pm last night on Sunday, November 10.

(Image: No injuries have been reported. Credit: Sophie)

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews are at the scene dealing with the inferno.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of nearby houses are being evacuated.

(Image: Residents look on. Corbyn Roberts-Jones/Instagram@corbyn.photo) “No injuries have been reported.

“A cordon is in place which covers Frogmore Street, Regent Street, Princes Street and Baker Street. The cordon is in place as a safety precaution and will be for some time.

(Image: People have been evacuated to Abergavenny Leisure Centre. Dafydd Noonan)

“Abergavenny Leisure Centre in Old Hereford Road has been set up as a reception centre for those impacted.”

They added: “We remain at the scene with emergency service colleagues and ask the public to continue to avoid the area.

(Image: This spectacular picture shows the extent of the blaze. Dafydd Noonan)

“Residents in the area outside of the cordon are urged to ensure all window and doors are closed due to the smoke.

“The public are thanked for their patience while we deal with this incident.”