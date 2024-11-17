Ferry House is in Cosheston, Pembroke Dock and overlooks the Cleddau Ddu Estuary.

The property features underfloor heating, a garage, landscaped lawned gardens, almost one acre of grounds and stunning riverside views.

The house is located next to the Cleddau Ddu Estuary. (Image: Rightmove) There is a landscaped lawned garden at the front of the property. (Image: Rightmove) Gorgeous views of the river can be seen from the sunroom. (Image: Rightmove) The house has four en-suite double bedrooms. One bedroom is on the ground floor and the other three are on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove) On the ground floor there is a grand entrance hall which leads into a sitting room with a log burner, exposed wood beams and a lovely view of the river.

As for the kitchen, this comes with shaker style cupboards and the dining table provides the perfect spot to enjoy a meal with the family.

Towards the rear of the home, there is a toilet, utility room and a ground floor bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

The family bathroom has a double-ended bathtub. (Image: Rightmove) A seating area outside of the property offers another spot to admire the picturesque views. (Image: Rightmove) There is a dining table in the kitchen and shaker style cupboards. (Image: Rightmove) There is a log burner in the spacious sitting room. (Image: Rightmove) The remaining three bedrooms are on the first floor and these each have their own bathroom.

Inside the master bedroom there is a full-length window overlooking the gardens and picturesque estuary views.

Bedroom two has a recently refurbished ensuite shower room and bedroom three is located next to the family bathroom consisting of double-ended bath and space for storage.

For more information about this listing, check out the riverside home on Rightmove.