A four-bedroom Pembrokeshire home with a private boathouse and slipway is on the market for £1,300,000.
Ferry House is in Cosheston, Pembroke Dock and overlooks the Cleddau Ddu Estuary.
The property features underfloor heating, a garage, landscaped lawned gardens, almost one acre of grounds and stunning riverside views.
On the ground floor there is a grand entrance hall which leads into a sitting room with a log burner, exposed wood beams and a lovely view of the river.
As for the kitchen, this comes with shaker style cupboards and the dining table provides the perfect spot to enjoy a meal with the family.
Towards the rear of the home, there is a toilet, utility room and a ground floor bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
The remaining three bedrooms are on the first floor and these each have their own bathroom.
Inside the master bedroom there is a full-length window overlooking the gardens and picturesque estuary views.
Bedroom two has a recently refurbished ensuite shower room and bedroom three is located next to the family bathroom consisting of double-ended bath and space for storage.
For more information about this listing, check out the riverside home on Rightmove.
