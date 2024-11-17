A four-bedroom Pembrokeshire home with a private boathouse and slipway is on the market for £1,300,000.

Ferry House is in Cosheston, Pembroke Dock and overlooks the Cleddau Ddu Estuary.

The property features underfloor heating, a garage, landscaped lawned gardens, almost one acre of grounds and stunning riverside views.

The house is located next to the Cleddau Ddu Estuary.The house is located next to the Cleddau Ddu Estuary. (Image: Rightmove) There is a landscaped lawned garden at the front of the property.There is a landscaped lawned garden at the front of the property. (Image: Rightmove) Gorgeous views of the river can be seen from the sitting room.Gorgeous views of the river can be seen from the sunroom. (Image: Rightmove) The house has four en-suite double bedrooms. The house has four en-suite double bedrooms. One bedroom is on the ground floor and the other three are on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove) On the ground floor there is a grand entrance hall which leads into a sitting room with a log burner, exposed wood beams and a lovely view of the river.

As for the kitchen, this comes with shaker style cupboards and the dining table provides the perfect spot to enjoy a meal with the family.

Towards the rear of the home, there is a toilet, utility room and a ground floor bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

The family bathroom has a double-ended bathtub.The family bathroom has a double-ended bathtub. (Image: Rightmove) A seating area outside of the property offers another spot to admire the picturesque views. A seating area outside of the property offers another spot to admire the picturesque views. (Image: Rightmove) There is a dining table in the kitchen and shaker style cupboards.There is a dining table in the kitchen and shaker style cupboards. (Image: Rightmove) There is a log burner in the spacious sitting room.There is a log burner in the spacious sitting room. (Image: Rightmove) The remaining three bedrooms are on the first floor and these each have their own bathroom.

Inside the master bedroom there is a full-length window overlooking the gardens and picturesque estuary views.

Bedroom two has a recently refurbished ensuite shower room and bedroom three is located next to the family bathroom consisting of double-ended bath and space for storage.

For more information about this listing, check out the riverside home on Rightmove.