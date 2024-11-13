Fraser Connell, 53, of Llwyncelyn Road in Llwyncelyn, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with eight offences.

Connell was accused of making a threat to a woman on September 7 that he would kill another man, and also battery against the same woman in Penbryn.

He was also charged with causing danger to road users by interfering with a motor vehicle, after he was alleged to have pulled the handbrake of a Mazda on the A478 on September 7.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The defendant was further charged with threatening a man that he would kill another man in Cilgerran on October 3, and threatening a man in Llwyncelyn the following day that he would kill a man and a woman.

Connell was also accused of battery against a man in Cilgerran on October 7, and also of threatening to damage a storage unit belonging to the man.

He was also charged with sending a communication threatening death in Llwyncelyn on that same date.

Connell pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of April 8, and remanded Connell back in to custody.