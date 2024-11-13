A MAN has denied assaulting a man and a woman and making a series of death threats.
Fraser Connell, 53, of Llwyncelyn Road in Llwyncelyn, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with eight offences.
Connell was accused of making a threat to a woman on September 7 that he would kill another man, and also battery against the same woman in Penbryn.
He was also charged with causing danger to road users by interfering with a motor vehicle, after he was alleged to have pulled the handbrake of a Mazda on the A478 on September 7.
The defendant was further charged with threatening a man that he would kill another man in Cilgerran on October 3, and threatening a man in Llwyncelyn the following day that he would kill a man and a woman.
Connell was also accused of battery against a man in Cilgerran on October 7, and also of threatening to damage a storage unit belonging to the man.
He was also charged with sending a communication threatening death in Llwyncelyn on that same date.
Connell pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of April 8, and remanded Connell back in to custody.
