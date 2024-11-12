Increased security measures have been introduced at a number of supermarkets across the country as part of “enhancements”.

They include the introduction of one-way barriers at store exits, while customers must now scan a barcode on their receipt at the self-checkout before they can leave the store.

The changes were spotted at the Shepherd’s Bush Lidl by the Sun, and at the Lidl in Shoreham, West Sussex, by The Grocer.

Lidl shoppers took to social media, upset with the changes, with one saying that we live in “a low trust society now”.

One shopper said: “Used the self-service, paid, barrier stays locked as I leave, alarm goes off. Mestiza shop assistant asks me if I have a receipt, which I did.

“Turns out you now need to scan one to leave the shop… God I love living in such a low trust society now.”

Another added: “My local Lidl have just installed electric gates to leave! You gotta scan your receipt to open gate & exit. Nicking must be off the scale.”

While a third complained that they couldn’t scan a receipt because they had shopping in one hand and a walking stick in the other.

Lidl replied: “Hi there, our team are more than happy to assist if you’re struggling with scanning your receipt in store.”

A Lidl spokesman said: "We are making some enhancements to a small number of our stores, which includes optimising our self-checkout area to improve the overall customer experience in stores where there is a preference for self-checkouts."

Dear @LidlGB

How you want me to scan my receipt to exit when one my hand is busy with a walking stick and another is holding a bag? And the option ‘digital receipts only’ doesn’t make sense anymore, as it gets added after a while (and has never actually worked). #lidlgb #lidl — Constantine Elijah (@costeek) October 7, 2024

Recent figures showed that the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has risen to a new 20-year high.

A total of 469,788 offences were logged by forces in the year to June 2024, up 29% on the 365,173 recorded in the previous 12 months.

The figure is the highest since current records began in the year to March 2003, according to the Office for National Statistics.

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores said: “The Chancellor’s commitment to tackling shop theft will be warmly welcomed by our members, but they are interested only in action and in crime against their stores and their colleagues being tackled effectively.

“We stand ready to help implement a new and better-funded strategy to stop shop theft, abuse and violence against our members.”