A hiking route in Pembrokeshire has made the top 10 for most popular trails in the UK this autumn.
Ahead of National Hiking Day tomorrow (Sunday, November 17), St Davids Peninsula was ranked ninth overall.
The Pembrokeshire route received 2250 annual searches from October 2023 to September 2024 and was rated 4.8 out of five stars.
From October to November, St Davids Peninsula was also found to have an average temperature of 11.5 *C and an average rainfall of 123 mm.
The study was conducted by outdoor experts Blacks who analysed AllTrails and Google search data from October 2023 to September 2024.
Here is the full list for the UK’s most popular hikes:
- Aber Falls - Snowdonia National Park
- Fife Coastal Park - Kincardine
- South West Coast Path - North Devon Coast National Landscape
- Snowdon Horseshoe - Snowdonia National Park
- Wales Coast Path - Gower National Landscape
- Pen yr Ole Wen and The Carneddau – Snowdonia National Park
- Hadrian’s Wall Path - Wallsend, Tyne and Wear
- Monsal Trail – Peak District
- St Davids Peninsula – Pembrokeshire
- Box Hill and Juniper Hill, Surrey Hills National Landscape
