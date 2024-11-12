Police are investigating reports that criminals smashed the ground floor windows of a pensioner’s house in an early hours act of vandalism.
The ground floor windows of the 71-year-old grandfather’s home were damaged at 12.45am last Saturday, November 9.
Photos of the damage at Knowling Mead, Tenby, show two panels of the ground floor bay window and one panel of the other front ground floor window shattered.
There is speculation that the damage could have been caused by a hammer.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a report of criminal damage which occurred at approx. 12.45am on Saturday, November, 9.
“A report was received that windows had been damaged at a property in Knowling Mead, Tenby.
“Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media or by calling 101.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
