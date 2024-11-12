The footbridge located between the clock tower at the riverside quay and the former Ocky White building will shut from Wednesday, November 13 to Friday, November 15.

This temporary closure is part of the ongoing development of a new castle and museum site.

Pembrokeshire County Council posted on Facebook: “The footbridge between the clock tower at Riverside, Haverfordwest and the Western Quayside (former Ocky White building) will be closed between Wednesday and Friday this week.

“The footbridge and path to Riverside Arcade will be closed for the contractor to carry out stonework to the boundary wall between the footway and new development.

“The temporary closure is part of the ongoing Haverfordwest Footbridge and Western Quayside Phase 2 works. Apologies for any inconvenience and disruption caused.”