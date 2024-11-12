Arturs Malkovs, 31, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

He was alleged to have been found with a kitchen knife on Castle Square in Haverfordwest on September 28.

Malkovs pleaded guilty to the offence.

David Singh, appearing for the defendant, said Malkovs lived in Fort William in Scotland, but had been staying in Milford Haven for the past few weeks.

Judge Catherine Richards ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The defendant was re-admitted to bail, and will return to court for sentence on December 10.

Malkovs, of Mamore Crescent, had previously pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 15 to possession of cannabis after he was found with 1.85 grams of cannabis on him in Haverfordwest on September 28.

He was fined £160 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs for the cannabis offence.